LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has debuted a new city song called Lift Up Louisville that is part of his Lift Up Lou movement.

Light Up Lou launched in early March to keep residents’ spirits up during the fight against COVID-19 and maintain a sense of connectedness, even at a time of necessary social distancing.

“The release of ‘Lift Up Louisville’ is only the beginning. We will be issuing challenges later this week to cities around the world to produce their own collaborations so we can assemble a beautiful musical montage of this moment in history to remember the way we embraced the arts to get us through the difficulties of this time," Mayor Greg Fischer said.



All proceeds from the song, which is being marketed nationally, will benefit the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund, Louisville’s central source to provide emergency resources to people and nonprofits throughout the community that has been hurt by the pandemic.

