LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City owned-golf courses are reopening in Lexington with social distancing rules. The city is following similar guidelines like those in Louisville.

Lexington's Parks and Rec shut down the golf courses in late March to stop the spread of COVID-19, but a new online booking system on playgolflex.com is helping things get back to business.

"You show up to the course and we'll have a cart waiting for you," golf services manager, Curtis Mitchell said.

Despite the closure, a handful of golfers were spotted at the Gary Brewer Jr. Golf Course Monday. Mitchell admitted it has been challenging keeping people off the properties the last few weeks with no staff around.

Starting Wednesday, golfers will have to book tee times and pay for rounds online.

"We've restructured our tee sheet so there's only tee times every 15 minutes which usually is every eight minutes," Mitchell said. "We've tone off when we can tee off later in the evening as well so there's less hours in a day when we're operating with less staff."

Golf courses have remained open in Louisville with similar social distancing rules. Carts are limited to one passenger and staff sanitize carts between rounds. Lexington is following the same guidelines by taking away communal activities and items.

"There's no tees there's no pencils, there's no scorecards so you might want to bring a piece of paper or your phone if you want to keep the score," Mitchell said. "You're not supposed to touch the flagstick because there's actually a piece of styrofoam at the bottom of the cup that stops the ball from going into the hole so it just sits there."

The online booking system is to help city leaders feel more prepared to protect employees and customers.

"We're just excited to get back out here to start seeing some of our regular customers," Mitchell said. "Maybe we can start seeing some new golfers as well since there's not a lot of other activities that you can be doing."

RELATED: Real-time Kentucky updates: LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear's daily briefing of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

RELATED: Ky. schools recommended to close for remainder of year, continue with virtual instruction

RELATED: Real-time updates: Indiana reports 505 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 more deaths

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





