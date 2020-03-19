LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The devil is in the details, right?

One business owner in LaGrange is working to scrub all the nasty out of the vehicles of very important community members.

"We were double booked every week," Chris Gilbert said right before opening up the garage doors. "The stock market dropped. Then Monday, the phone just stopped ringing when the market started going down."

The calls went out at Gilbert's Auto Detail, but something else started coming in. Cop cruisers from Louisville and Oldham county are getting free service amid the coronavirus outbreak and Chris says he's been plenty busy.

"My dad is a retired U.S. Marshall and a marine," Gilbert said when asked why he's helping police. "This is a time where we need to help our community and our neighbors. Our goal is to be here when all of this is over and be an asset to our community."

As he works through the cruisers, it's a welcome break from reality. It's a few hours where he can focus on decontamination rather than what's spreading through our communities.

"I think it's the same thing for everybody," Chris said. "I think everyone is just nervous. It's scary, it's definitely scary, but we have to do what we can to help those at risk and minimize our own exposure."

Chris usually works with his wife, but she's sickness prone, so he's taking on all the work by himself. He hopes if they can find a way to make it work, they can bring someone else in and give them a job since so many have lost their livelihood.

"If we can generate enough business or get a grant or something, a donation, I can put people to work doing what I'm doing," Chris said. "We can keep these cop cars coming all day if we can get the funding."

We won't be able to clean this virus away but by coming together (and staying six feet apart) Chris knows community will conquer.

To find more info about Gilbert's Auto Detail, click here.

