Kroger plans shift from drive-thru COVID-19 testing to 'Little Clinics' beginning in August

The company said it would give the Little Clinics the ability to test more than 5,000 patients a week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kroger Health would be moving on from drive-thru COVID-19 testing, the company said it’s going to shift testing to their Little Clinic locations.

Kroger Health plans to begin testing at the clinics beginning in August and said the move will allow their multidisciplinary team to increase public testing capacity and to expand access.

“While drive-thru testing provided a quick, interim solution, Kroger Health is transitioning to provide long-term COVID-19 testing solutions, leveraging The Little Clinic locations and our innovative COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit,” Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, said in a statement.

The company said it would give the Little Clinics the ability to test more than 5,000 patients a week.

Kroger Health has worked with Kentucky state officials since April, providing COVID-19 tests at various drive-thru locations.

To date, they have conducted an estimated 64,500 tests while identifying high infection rates and limiting the spread of the virus.

Kroger has 46 Little Clinic locations throughout the state.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.