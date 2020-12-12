Kroger Pharmacies offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing across Kentuckiana

Customers can get the test for $25 and results are typically provided within 15 minutes. Kroger is the first retailer to offer the test, according to a release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Kroger health is now offering rapid antibody testing for COVID-19 across its pharmacies.

The rapid antibody tests, conducted by using a finger-prick blood sample, are now available at Kroger and Jay C Food Store pharmacies in Louisville and southern Indiana.

Customers can get the test for $25 and results are typically provided within 15 minutes.

Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”

The test was first authorized by the FDA for emergency use in July and further authorized for broader point-of-care use in September. Kroger is the first retailer to offer the testing solution to its customers.

