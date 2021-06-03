Kentucky to create memorial for state's COVID-19 victims

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Saturday during a memorial service to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is planning a permanent monument for its COVID-19 victims.

Beshear made the announcement on Saturday during a memorial service to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case. It was held in front of the Capitol, where the lawn was covered in 4,754 small American flags, one for each Kentuckians who has died from the virus.

Beshear said the anniversary is also one of hope. The state is now vaccinating tens of thousands of people each day and all qualified adults who want it should be able to get a vaccine by the end of May.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.