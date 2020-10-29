Kentucky surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

Gov. Andy Beshear bluntly warned that people are putting themselves at risk if they fail to wear masks in public.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has surged past 100,000 total COVID-19 cases as the state faces its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began.

Gov. Andy Beshear bluntly warned that people are putting themselves at risk if they fail to wear masks in public.

The governor on Wednesday reported 1,864 new cases. That pushed the statewide total past 101,000 cases.

He announced 14 more virus-related deaths. That raised Kentucky’s death count to at least 1,442.

Beshear says 64 counties are listed in the highest category for COVID-19 incidence rates. That's more than half of Kentucky's counties.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.