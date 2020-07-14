Kentucky state Senator Max Wise tests positive for COVID-19

Wise said he started experiencing mild symptoms on July 9 and was tested the following day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky State Senator has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Senator Max Wise issued a statement Monday evening on Twitter discussing his diagnosis.

Wise said he started experiencing mild symptoms associated with the virus last Thursday and contacted his healthcare provider. He was then given two tests on Friday and both came back positive.

Wise mentioned he took precautions prior to Thursday by having his temperature taken before meeting anyone and traveling to Frankfort.

Since his test, Wise said he’s “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms.

His wife also took a test as a precaution and was negative.

Wise will stay in quarantine and will conduct business online and remotely.

He said he has been transparent with Senate leadership, the Legislative Research Commission and the governor about his diagnosis.

Wise represents the 16th District which serves Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell, and Taylor Counties.

