More Kentucky school districts extending mask requirements

FRANKFORT, Ky. — School boards in nearly three-fourths of Kentucky’s school districts have extended mask requirements.

The decisions come as one district is mourning the coronavirus-related death of a teacher. The Caverna Independent School District said Wednesday that math teacher Amanda Nutt died from complications from COVID-19.

Kentucky has one of the nation's highest rates of new virus cases.

So far, 122 of the state’s 171 public school districts have opted to continue requiring masks in schools. That's according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.

Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature last week empowered school boards with setting masking policies in their districts.

