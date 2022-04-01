'Spreading like wildfire' | Omicron variant pushing Kentucky's COVID-19 cases, positivity rate to record levels

On Tuesday, Kentucky recorded 6,915 new cases and 21.74% -- the highest ever at any point during the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “Omicron is spreading like wildfire throughout Kentucky.”

It was Gov. Andy Beshear’s video message posted to social media after the state once again broke a record for the highest number of cases and positivity rate.

On Tuesday, Kentucky recorded 6,915 new cases and 21.74% -- the highest ever at any point during the pandemic.

Twenty-one people were also reported dead from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Beshear stressed to Kentuckians that the virus continues spread quickly and said it’s important for everyone to begin wearing masks in public spaces and indoors.

“[It’s] not because anybody is telling you have to, but to protect yourself and to try not to spread other people,” he said. “We are seeing a surge the likes of which this country and this world have not seen in our lifetime.”

He warned that if we continue see large numbers of people it will cause hospitals to fill and will prevent challenges for those who need care.

The governor said everyone should take precautions and get the shots and booster.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.