'Emotional roller coaster': UofL doctors and staff reflect on one year since opening COVID units

It's been one year today since Covid units were opened at UofL Health- Jewish Hospital. Staff recount this past year as they provided non-stop care in a crisis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, March 17 marks one year since UofL Health-Jewish Hospital opened their Covid units. Since then, medical professionals have been at the forefront of this pandemic for a year now, and they have a lot to look back on.

"This has been one of the most interesting and I'll use the word interesting years in my entire career. I've been in healthcare for over thirty years and I've seen a lot of diseases come and go," said John Walsh who is the Chief Administrator at Jewish Hospital.

"An emotional roller coaster, it's been an emotional roller coaster," described Angela Lux, a Nurse Manager.

"I never thought I could feel this mentally exhausted, physically exhausted, emotionally drained," said Doctor Valerie Briones-Pryor.

Hospital staff was not only caring for people but taking on the role of a family member as Covid patients died without their loved ones.

"The hardest part was really dealing with the unknown and being prepared," said Walsh.

The sheer number of patients and deaths, weighing heavily on those trying to save their lives.

"I would have anxiety attacks at work, tightness in the chest. At home I'd shut down, not talk," said Lux.

Dr. Val remembers the names of all the Covid patients that died under her care, "I just remembered the name of the very first one, I remember what room she was in, I remember her face."

One name turned into fifty and now all of the patients who have been lost are memorialized by the staff. "On seven towers, every time one of our patients passes away, we put a rock as a memory for them," said Dr. Val.

As the vaccines continue to roll out, UofL Health says they're seeing fewer Covid patients being admitted. "I no longer have to be on the covid floor every day, which is amazing because I never thought this day would come," said Dr. Val.

Where unknowns blanketed our days last year, hope has filled that void this year. "I think the biggest thing it's done for us has given us a recommitment for why we got into healthcare, to begin with," said Walsh.