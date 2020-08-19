Kentucky officials to provide report on school COVID-19 cases

The department will publish case reports as they do for long-term care facilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With students in Kentucky headed back to in-person classes soon, state officials announced how they will keep parents informed about coronavirus cases in schools.

Health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said after schools identify the students and staffers involved, they will notify their school community and the Department for Public Health.

The department will publish case reports as they do for long-term care facilities.

“It just gives full transparency to make sure that people can know what’s happening in their own school, but also in a region – what we’re seeing out there,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The current plan will not publicly list names, ages or genders of positive cases in a school.

