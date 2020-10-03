LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, nursing homes have already begun restricting visitors.

“They’re not allowing any visitors at all,” Betsy Johnson, the president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, said.

Originally just restrictions in Harrison, Jefferson and Fayette counties, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has restricted visitors to all long-term care facilities due to concerns.

KAHCF oversees 80% of the 300 nursing homes in Kentucky. Its 235 nursing homes provide 24,000 beds.

“We’re dealing with a very vulnerable population,” Johnson said.

What’s happening at a Seattle-area nursing home, where 10 people have already died and dozens more are infected, has sounded the alarm at skilled nursing facilities nationwide.

Coronavirus spread quickly in that nursing home, so KAHCF has taken note.

“It’s unfortunate for the state of Washington that they had to be the first and hopefully they’re the last,” Johnson said. “But we can learn from some of the things that happened there.”

Since the virus often spreads from coughs and sneezes, Johnson said prevention is often more challenging in care facilities for the elderly.

“To communicate with someone with dementia and tell them that they have to do certain things, it’s very difficult," Johnson said.

Despite the restrictions on visitors, Johnson points out that nursing home residents are still enjoying common areas, and for now group activities continue.

Anyone with questions about nursing home visitations is asked to call 502-564-2888.

