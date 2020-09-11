Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Trump administration has tried to erect a protective shield around nursing homes, but coronavirus cases are surging within facilities in states hard hit by the latest wave of COVID-19.
An analysis of federal data from 20 states for The Associated Press finds that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from about 1,100 to nearly 4,300.
Resident deaths more than doubled, from 318 a week to 699. That's according to University of Chicago health researchers.
The administration says nursing home outbreaks involve complex dynamics and the government has provided billions of dollars to help nursing homes as well as thousands of fast-test machines.