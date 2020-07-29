Beshear raises hope mask mandate might be starting to help

The governor said the state’s positivity rate dropped for the first time in four days.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is expressing hope that a stable number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky signals his mask-wearing mandate might be starting to help.

Beshear reported 532 statewide virus cases Tuesday. That's up by 10 cases from the previous day but below the 10-day average.

He says the state’s positivity rate dropped for the first time in four days. That reflects the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.

Beshear has taken several steps to slow a surge of virus cases. Those actions include a mandate announced nearly three weeks ago that most people wear masks in public.

