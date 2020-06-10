Kentucky mask mandate extended another 30 days following third major escalation in COVID-19 cases

"We are experiencing an escalation, our third major escalation in this COVID crisis and it is significant," Gov. Beshear said.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the statewide mask mandate for 30 more days.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Beshear explained the state was on its way to having more cases this week compared to last week. The state reported 6,126 positive cases from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.

“We are experiencing an escalation, our third major escalation in this COVID crisis, and it is significant,” Beshear said.

Beshear reported 1,054 new cases of the virus and four new deaths.

"It (mask mandate) aligns with the White House too -- it isn't political, it just saves lives. These are their words -- Mask must be worn indoors in all public settings --that's from the White House; groups should be limited," Beshear said.

The governor believes the months ahead surrounding new cases and deaths will be especially hard as 24 counties have been added to the "red zone."

“We saw with the last escalation that we have the power to stop it if we simply do what we know works and that is wearing a mask and engaging in social distancing,” Beshear said. “If we are honest with ourselves, we know that fewer people are wearing masks right now than they were when we took steps in July on the mask mandate to stop that escalation.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.