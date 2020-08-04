FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to limit one person per household in essential businesses, like grocery stores.

The order does allow exceptions for adults with children or other adults with disabilities who cannot remain at home without supervision.

"It's gonna help you and the business practice social distancing if there's less people in there," Chief of Staff LaTasha Buckner said. "It's also going to help your family stay safer because you have less people going into stores."

Businesses are asked to use common sense in enforcing the order.

The order all stops any door-to-door business. Buckner said going door-to-door to fundraise, make sells or drum up business prevents everyone from staying healthy.

Beshear will also re-up his executive order allowing Kentucky pharmacists to fill prescriptions for 30 days, including an emergency refill if they are not able to contact a patient's physician.

