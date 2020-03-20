NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky based Laboratory is now receiving and evaluating tests for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) for the nation and Commonwealth.

Solaris Diagnostics is an accredited lab testing facility in Nicholasville, Ky. serving clinicians and health care providers. Solaris began testing for the coronavirus on March 16.

"Our team has focused on validation of the SARS-CoV-2 test to make it available as soon as we can. The availability of reliable diagnostic tests is a crucial part of the response to control the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Preetpal S Sidhu, PhD, NRCC, CEO at Solaris Diagnostics.

COVID-19 tests are collected at healthcare facilities, administered by health care professionals. Samples are then transported to Solaris Diagnostics within the same day if collected from a pre-established drop off point in Kentucky. Test results can be available within 36 hours.

Our Medical Center at Bowling Green moved all our COVID-19 testing to Solaris. The problems of quick turnaround, reliable service and a positive partner in healthcare for us have been solved by Solaris.” said Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Physician & Medical Director, Infectious Disease at the Med Center, Bowling Green Ky. “Having a Kentucky based laboratory-like Solaris with quick turnaround times on this type of testing finally provides us with what we need to excel inpatient care.”

“Our laboratory has made sufficient preparation to ensure the speed and continued operability of our COVID-19 testing for the foreseeable future,” said John Drury, Director of Operation at Solaris Diagnostics.

The guidelines for collection and transportation of COVID-19 test kits are available at https://solarisdx.com/coronavirus-2019

