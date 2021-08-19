Kentucky posts record ICU admissions among COVID patients

Beshear said Wednesday that the state's hospitals beds are filling up. The state reported 3,576 new COVID-19 cases.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor is reporting a record number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospital intensive care units.

Gov. Andy Beshear also warned that the unvaccinated are in “more danger” of serious illness than anytime in their lives. It comes as the delta variant accelerates the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beshear said Wednesday that the state's hospitals beds are filling up. The governor reported 3,576 new COVID-19 cases statewide.

He also reported nine more virus-related deaths — including four Kentuckians who were in their 40s. He says the rate of Kentucky residents testing positive for the virus increased again, approaching 12.6%.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.