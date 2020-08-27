Kentucky governor blasts change in virus testing advice

Beshear says the guidance contradicts everything that's known about the coronavirus.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor has offered a blistering assessment of new guidance from federal health officials.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday called it “reckless.” And he says it's contradictory to the need for aggressive testing policies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Democratic governor responded to guidance that says it’s not necessary for people who don’t feel sick but have been in close contact with infected people to get tested. It was posted earlier this week on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

