KENTUCKY, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning nonessential procedures, including abortions, during the pandemic.

Tuesday a federal appeals court in Texas confirmed the order, ruling that the state can enforce a ban on abortions.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is also trying to block abortions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Right now, EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville is still open to performing abortions.

It’s the only abortion provider in the state.

In a press conference, Governor Andy Beshear called on medical professionals to stop any elective medical procedures.

He left the decision up to medical providers to determine what counts as elective.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron considers abortions elective.

“Abortion providers should join the thousands of other medical professionals across the state in ceasing elective procedures, unless the life of the mother is at risk, to protect the health of their patients and slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Cameron said in a statement.

He says the reason is to follow social distancing protocols and conserve medical supplies.

“We’re proud of our GOP legislators continuing to work to address the critical issues facing our state during this crisis – like passing much-needed coronavirus relief, working on a fiscally responsible budget and more,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesperson Mike Lonergan said.

But Kentucky ACLU Staff Attorney Heather Gatnarek says supplies aren’t a concern when it comes to abortions.

“Those procedures don’t require hardly any PPE. A medication abortion is strictly a physician handing out a pill to a patient,” Gatnarek said.

Cameron called on the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander to confirm that abortion providers are violating the governor’s executive order.

That would then give Cameron the ability to take action against abortion providers.

We reached out to Friedlander’s office with no response.

However, a bill currently moving through the Senate would allow Cameron to sidestep the CHFS.

House Bill 451 would let Cameron act as a special prosecutor of abortion laws. An amendment added last week would also prohibit abortion facilities from calling abortions urgent procedures during this state of emergency.

“I mean…it is pretty obvious to me is what the general assembly is doing here is using this pandemic as a way to get what they’ve wanted for the past few years, which is a ban on abortion,” Gatnarek said.

The bill passed through a senate committee last week.

We reached out to House Bill 451’s primary sponsors and did not get a response from either.

RELATED: Kentucky AG: Abortions should cease during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Bill requiring care for infants surviving abortion passes House committee

RELATED: Here's what health professionals say you should do to shop safe during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Louisville Metro Corrections officer has confirmed case of COVID-19

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.