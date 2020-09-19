School counselor at Kentucky Army post dies of COVID-19

Pamela Harris was diagnosed with the virus and was being treated at a local hospital when she died Tuesday, officials confirm.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Officials say a school counselor at a central Kentucky Army post that started in-person classes in August has died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A Department of Defense education spokesman says Fort Knox Middle-High School counselor Pamela Harris was diagnosed with the virus and was being treated at a local hospital when she died Tuesday.

The Federal Education Association-Stateside Region represents educators at schools on military bases and says it warned officials about the dangers of opening schools for in-person learning.

Officials say they are trying to provide “a quality education in the safest and most effective manner possible.”