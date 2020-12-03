LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has postponed its upcoming events until April 5 due to coronavirus concerns.

“This is about public health and safety and at the Derby Festival that is always our top priority,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “We have a responsibility to the community, who has supported the Derby Festival for more than 60 years, to help with this effort.”

The events that will be postponed include:

Spelling Bee set for Saturday, March 14

Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation Student Art Contest set for Monday, March 16

Academic Challenge set for Saturday, March 21

Spring Fashion Show on Thursday, March 26

FamFest on Friday, April 3

Fillies Derby Ball on Saturday, April 4

Any events hosted by Louisville metro or at a Louisville metro facility will be postponed until April 5.

Triple Crown marathon events are also canceled.

The Festival said it’s contacting participants of all the postponed events to make sure everyone is aware of the changes.

Once the events have been rescheduled, the Festival will share that information.

The Festival is also looking at alternatives to race training events and some smaller private events that are scheduled during that time.

