'We are deeply concerned': Kentucky, 44 other attorneys general vow to fight fake COVID vaccine cards online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined 44 other attorney generals from across the country to fight the sale of fake COVID vaccine cards.

In a letter to Twitter, Shopify and eBay, the group said they learned about the blank or fake vaccine cards bearing the CDC’s logo being sold online.

“We are deeply concerned about this use of your platforms to spread false and misleading information regarding COVID vaccines.

The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threaten the health of our communities, slow progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and are a violation of the laws of many states.

Multiple states’ laws provide for injunctive relief, damages, penalties, and other remedies for such conduct,” a portion of the letter read.

The attorney generals are asking the platforms to take immediate actions to stop the cards from being sold.

