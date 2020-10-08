Real-time updates: Gov. Beshear recommends schools hold off in-person instruction until Sept. 28

As of Sunday, Kentucky had 34,982 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give updates every day at 4 p.m.

Monday, August 10

4:10 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear has recommended that all schools to hold off on in-person instruction until Sept. 28, citing the rise in cases and the positivity rate.

He said that they will have to make difficult decisions to make sure everyone survives this virus.

1:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Department of Education's task force met to discuss returning to school during the pandemic. They discussed virtual learning and class size, teacher and student interactions, safety guidelines for school libraries and the use of virtual libraries.

At 3 p.m. today, the governor will meet privately with superintendents from Kentucky school districts.