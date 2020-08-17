COVID-19 in Kentucky: Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 376 new cases, 5 more deaths

Jefferson County had 124 of the new cases reported Monday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give updates every day at 4 p.m.

Monday, August 17

4:30 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed 376 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 39,691.

The governor says 54 of newly confirmed cases have been found in those 18 and younger.

He says 124 of those cases were in Jefferson County.

Five new deaths were reported pushing that number up to 813 lost to the virus.

Kentucky’s current positivity rate is 5.8%

The state has tested 760,022 with 9,158 that have recovered from the virus.

