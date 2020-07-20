x
Real-time updates: Kentucky confirms 23,161 overall cases of COVID-19

On Sunday, Kentucky confirmed 979 new cases of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear will hold coronavirus briefings Monday- Friday at 4pm this week.

Monday, July 20

12:45 p.m.

The University of Louisville announced voluntary activities for men's and women's swimming will be suspended after three people in the program tested positive for COVID-19. Activities at Ralph Wright Natatorium were suspended starting July 18. Those impacted are in quarantine. 

 9:39 a.m.

The Kentucky governor's offices announced briefings will be held Monday-through Friday at 4 p.m. this week. This is a change from the once-weekly briefings the governor had been holding in recent weeks. 

The change comes as Kentucky saw the largest single day COVID-19 case increase on Sunday. That new case total was 979, bringing the state's overall total to 23,161.

