Gov. Andy Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

The positivity rate is currently at 3.47%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 3, 2021.

Tuesday, May 4

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed another 776 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There were also seven coronavirus-related deaths.

The positivity rate is currently at 3.47%.

Beshear said about 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of the virus.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

Top five counties by vaccination rate: Woodford (55%), Franklin (54%), Fayette (52%), Scott (45%) and Jefferson (44%).

Bottom five counties by vaccination rate: Christian (17%), Spencer (17%), Ballard (19%), McCreary (20%) and Lewis (20%).

Monday, May 3

As Kentuckians are encouraged to get vaccinated to help stop COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 313 additional cases on Monday.

Eight more Kentuckians have lost their lives to the virus including 5 people, Beshear said, was from the continuing death audit.

The positivity rate stats at 3.45%.

There are currently 414 Kentuckians hospitalized, 102 in intensive care and 47 on a ventilator.

Vaccine progress

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky will now shift from the state's data system to the federal system so that numbers can line up with the CDC's reporting.

The governor said the CDC is reporting 1,833,652 unique Kentuckians have been vaccinated. However, Beshear explained around 78,368 of those vaccinations were from people who were not from Kentucky but was vaccinated here.

He also mentioned that 92,991 Kentuckians had received their vaccinations out of state.

That number, according to his office, should be around 1,848,275 vaccinated.

Beshear said about 651,725 people need to get their vaccination to meet the 2.5 million vaccination goal.

The state will also report the top/bottom counties for vaccine progress.

Woodford County is leading the way with 55% of its residents vaccinated.

___________

As of Sunday, 1,768,443 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Beshear continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment at one of the many vaccine clinics across the state.

On Sunday, Kentucky reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 ad five more deaths. That brought the total of cases since the start of the pandemic to 445,139 and 6,517 deaths.

The test positivity rate is 3.43%.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.