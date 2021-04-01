Former Kentucky governors receive COVID-19 vaccine

Eleven legislative leaders also received their vaccinations at the Capitol Rotunda Monday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Five former Kentucky governors and their spouses received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in a bipartisan effort to encourage Kentuckians to take the vaccine when it is available.

Julian Carroll, John Y. Brown Jr., Martha Layne Collins and Bill Collins, Ernie and Glenna Fletcher and Steve and Jane Beshear all received the Moderna vaccine Monday.

"Right now is the time to set aside political differences and come together to defeat COVID-19," the governors said in a joint statement.

Former Gov. Paul Patton and his wife, Judi, are also receiving the vaccine in Pikeville, while Brereton and Libby Jones will receive the vaccine as soon as they can.

"These men and women showed their willingness to lead once again by stepping forward, regardless of party, age or geography, to spotlight the safety and the value of this vaccine in ending this nightmare for Kentucky and emerging a better commonwealth," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Eleven legislative leaders also received their vaccinations at the Capitol Rotunda Monday. Gov. Beshear encouraged other community leaders including those in elected office, business executives and faith leaders, to take the vaccine when it is their turn.

As of Monday, more than 60,000 Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, Kentucky is expected to receive 53,700 additional doses with 27,300 from Pfizer and 26,400 from Moderna.

