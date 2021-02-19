Kentucky relaxing COVID rules at some long-term care centers

Gov. Andy Beshear says indoor visitation will resume at non-Medicare-certified facilities that have been through the COVID-19 vaccination process.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions at some of its long-term care facilities.

Group activities, communal dining and visitations among vaccinated residents will resume. Included in the updated protocols are assisted living facilities, personal care homes, intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities and independent living centers.

State officials say people will be expected to schedule their visits with the facility. Up to two visitors from the same household can visit a resident at one time.

