Here are Kentucky's new COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Andy Beshear announced all restaurants and bars must close to indoor dining and all K-12 schools must stop in-person instruction.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced new restrictions for the state as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Kentucky.

Starting Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. through Dec. 13, Beshear implemented the following restrictions:

All restaurants and bars must close indoor dining starting Nov. 20 through Dec. 13. Outdoor service and delivery or to-go services can continue as long as guidelines are being followed.

Capacity at indoor venues has been rolled back. No more than 25 people can be in venues, event spaces or theaters. This restriction applies to funerals and weddings but does not apply to places of worship.

Gyms, fitness centers and pools must lower capacity to 33%, requiring masks and pushing social distancing. Group classes are prohibited.

People must also limit indoor social gatherings to two households of eight people or less.

The governor also spotlighted new restrictions for K-12 schools in the state. All public and private schools must stop in-person instruction starting Nov. 23. Middle and high schools will continue remote instruction until at least Jan. 4. Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone.

"None of these decisions are easy, and I can tell you none of them are going to be popular," Beshear said. "These restrictions are necessary."

La Tasha Buckner, the governor's chief of staff, also announced a $40 million fund to assist restaurants and bars that will be impacted by restrictions. The fund is available to all businesses currently operating as restaurants and bars that certify they will be in compliance with new orders.

Beshear did say there will be no new restrictions for retailers, saying any places or activities that were not mentioned should continue following current guidance.

Kentucky reported 2,753 new cases Wednesday, the state's 7-day positivity rate hitting 9.13%. Jefferson County reported 530 new cases, 15 additional deaths.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he believes "we will have a fighting chance" if the state can follow restrictions and hold off the wave through the new year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.