New coronavirus cases mostly in unvaccinated Kentuckians

Dr. Stephen Stack says that "these vaccines work, they work against every known variant of concern and interest out there right now.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says that nearly all coronavirus cases reported in the last four weeks were in unvaccinated residents.

Roughly 99% of those hospitalized were also unvaccinated. Dr. Stephen Stack says that "these vaccines work, they work against every known variant of concern and interest out there right now.”

About 49% of Kentuckians are vaccinated, but rates vary sharply among different age groups. While 82% of Kentuckians 65 and up are vaccinated, only one-third of young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

An Associated Press analysis of recent government data reports similar statistics nationwide. “Breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for 0.1% of more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May, around 0.8%, were in fully vaccinated people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.