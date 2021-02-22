Kentucky confirms 396,997 overall cases of COVID-19

The Kentucky Department of Education released an updated comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog is updated daily with the latest information on COVID vaccine plans and coronavirus updates from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and health officials. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

The Kentucky Department of Education released an updated comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document Monday afternoon. The 136-page document provides the most up-to-date guidance from all nine KDE offices.

“It is our hope that this guidance will help streamline the school operation efforts of our districts as they continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic,” Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said in a release.

On Sunday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying it was the sixth week in a row of declining cases. Overall, there have been 396,997 cases reported in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-one more deaths were also reported.

As of Sunday, the test positivity rate was 6.72%.