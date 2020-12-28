Officials detail Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccination plans as positivity rate declines

Gov. Beshear announced 1,455 new cases and eight deaths Monday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of Dec. 28, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give live updates Monday and Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky appears to have stopped the exponential growth of COVID-19 in the state, reporting the fourth consecutive week with declining cases.

The governor announced 1,455 new cases and eight deaths Monday. Four of those deaths were people in Jefferson County. The state's positivity rate sits at 7.97%. Beshear said the numbers might be lower than normal due to an extended weekend and possible outages from the Nashville explosion.

As Kentucky enters the new year, Beshear said he believes the restrictions implemented in late November have positively impacted numbers.

"Certain to say the steps we took, that temporary closure of indoor dining and bars...it had and made a real difference, even the move we had to make with regards to schools," Beshear said.

Beshear said he is concerned the state may see increases following Christmas and New Year's Eve, encouraging caution as the state prepares for its second straight holiday weekend.

Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky is in a "sea of red," noting Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee's higher positivity rates. Stack said people must continue to follow CDC guidelines through New Year's Eve to ensure the state continues to see a decline.

Vaccination Plans

Stack also laid out plans for the next phase of deploying the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Walgreens and CVS Health, in a deal with the federal government, received more than 5,000 vaccines last week. Eric Friedlander with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services said the two have helped over 30 long-term health care facilities in the state.

Stack said the state is emphasizing deaths in its vaccination plans, noting that 75% of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky are people 70 and older.

Kentucky's Phase 1A plan is focused of long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and personnel working in outpatient, inpatient, dental or home-based health care.

Phase 1B is focused any person 70 or older, first responders and K-12 school personnel.

"Never before in human history have we had two brand new vaccines...deploying these new vaccines is incredibly complicated," Stack said. "It is inevitable that there will be frustrations...your patience is needed."

-----

As of Sunday, Kentucky had reported has confirmed 257,063 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,555 deaths since the pandemic started.

