Kentucky begins vaccinating front-line healthcare workers against COVID-19

Governor Beshear was present at University of Louisville Hospital where the first doses of the vaccine were administered to five front-line healthcare workers.

KENTUCKY, USA — Monday, December 14

2:45 p.m.

This morning, Kentucky's first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were transported to hospitals across the state, including three in Louisville.

Also happening today, Kentucky restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen to indoor dining at 50% capacity after three weeks of COVID-19 restrictions. Guests are required to wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking and all restaurants and bars must stop service at 11 p.m., closing at midnight.

