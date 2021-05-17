More than 1.9M vaccinated in Kentucky

On Sunday, the state reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 17, 2021.

Monday, May 17

Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. today.

Since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 452,537 cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the state reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 2.79%.

More than 1.9 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

