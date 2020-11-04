LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Saturday, April 11

5 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear

Western Kentucky has been hit really hard.

4 new deaths bringing Kentucky's total to 94

Hospital at fairgrounds almost ready to go if needed.

Numbers as of Saturday:

Number Tested: 24,567

Positive: 1,840

Deaths: 94

4 p.m.

Mayor Greg Fischer

One death-a 55-year-old.

Total of 536 confirmed cases, increase of 16 since Friday, April 10.

Fischer addressed the lawsuit by a local church to hold a drive-thru Easter service. A federal judge issued a restraining order and said the church could have the service.

Friday, April 10

5 p.m.

Governor Beshear said there are 242 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. A duplicate was found in the system, and the total number of cases in the state is now at 1,693. There have been 11 more deaths since yesterday for a total of 90.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 459 individuals have been in the hospital with coronavirus and 177 were in the ICU. There are currently 271 people in the hospital with the virus and 105 of those are in ICU. At least 464 people in Kentucky have recovered.

The governor announced a new action pertaining to mass gatherings. Anyone who participates in a mass gathering this weekend will have their license plates recorded by authorities. That information will be given to local health departments and they will deliver a notice to quarantine for 14 days. This applies to all mass gatherings and does not single out religious gatherings. It does not apply to drive-through services.

The governor said long term care facilities in Kentucky have been hit particularly hard. A total of 75 cases and multiple deaths have been in or connected to a long term care facility.

Sign Language Interpreter Virginia Moore will be teaching a new phrase in ASL each day during the briefings. Today, she taught the phrase, "We will get through it together."

4 p.m.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a total of 520 confirmed cases in Louisville and 6 more deaths. One 66-year-old male, 68-year-old male, two 73-year-old males, 85-year-old male and one individual in their 90's have died from COVID-19.

The mayor does not encourage participating in drive-thru church gatherings, in-person gatherings, etc. during the upcoming Easter weekend.

