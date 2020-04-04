LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Saturday, April 4

5:23 p.m.

Beshear recommends the CDC suggestion of everyone wearing a cloth mask in public. Stresses no one besides health care providers should be wearing surgical or N95 mask – the are needed for healthcare workers.

The governor also says that just because you’re wearing a mask doesn’t mean you can get within 6-feet of a person. He says to still practice social distancing and adds that if you’re in a place where you may be close to others – like a grocery store – it’s a perfect time to wear a cloth mask.

Beshear adds that Kentuckians need to be extra careful not to touch their faces when wearing masks. He said it’s tempting to mess with or adjust the mask because it’s something everyone is used to.

5:00 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed 917 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, up 92 cases from Friday. Says 16,663 people have been tested despite not receiving all reports from facilities that have been doing the testing. He says three people have died bringing overall total to 40.

Of those deaths are a 56-year-old female from Fayette County, a 52-year-old female from Bullitt County and an 81-year-old man from Boone County.

4:45 p.m.

Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed via social media that Jefferson County now has 300 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

He said officials knew the numbers would increase and been preparing for it.

“In past years, I would visit a dozen community events on a nice spring Saturday. I miss it, too! But what we're doing — staying home & staying 6' apart when we must go out — is absolutely necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Let’s stay home.”

3:30 p.m.

Health officials in Shelby County have confirmed two new lab cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 10. The adult man and woman are self isolating.

Friday, April 3

5 p.m.

Gov. Beshear said the state has seen 90 new cases, bringing the state total to 831 coronavirus cases. Beshear cited 26 new cases in Jefferson County, though Mayor Fischer has said there are 33 new cases in Louisville.

There were six additional deaths, though Beshear said the number may be higher as Mayor Greg Fischer has reported an additional death in Jefferson County. Beshear said the difference is because the state and city have different cut-offs.

Beshear also said 228 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the state. The governor also said they believe the number may be larger. 15,572 people have been tested statewide.

4 p.m.

Mayor Greg Fischer said there are 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisville, 33 more than yesterday.

Fischer also said there were 5 new deaths in Jefferson County, the single largest amount since the epidemic began. The total amount of deaths in Louisville is now at 14.

"If you have not changed your daily behavior...you are not helping the city, you are not helping yourself," Fischer said.

Seven non-essential businesses were forced to close, and three businesses were given citations for social distancing, Dr. Sarah Moyer said.

The two Louisville firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 are both healthy and back at work, Fischer said.

Fischer also said the Red Cross would hold blood drives Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yum! Center.

