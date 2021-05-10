UofL Health to host mobile vaccination site in Shively

Sullivan University also announced a partnership with Wild Health to offer vaccinations at the school's main campus in Louisville.

KENTUCKY, USA —



This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 10, 2021.

Monday, May 10

UofL Health announced a free mobile clinic offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be in Shively on May 12. The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Heritage at 1901 Park Rd. There will be a drive-thru and walk-ins are welcome. Call 502-308-9749 with questions about the mobile site.

Sullivan University and Lexington-based Wild Health have partnered to offer COVID-19 vaccines on the school's main campus on Bardstown Rd. in Louisville. Vaccinations will be available by appointment every day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sign up for an appointment online at kyvax.wildhealth.com/.

As of Sunday, Kentucky reported a total of 448,952 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The total number of people who have died due to the virus is 6,586

On Sunday, 195 new cases and 8 more deaths were reported.

About 1.86 million Kentucky residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.