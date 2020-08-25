COVID-19 survivor has to relearn everything after battling the virus

A Shepherdsville woman diagnosed with COVID-19 has to relearn everything, nearly four months after fighting the virus.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — For many, it is a huge feat to overcome COVID-19 after being hospitalized and put on a ventilator. Some patients who have been released from the hospital after fighting the virus, say their recovery is hardly over.

Erin Stewart is one of those patients and said she's had to relearn everything, all over again; things we take for granted like walking and taking a shower. All daily activities that Stewart could easily do less than a year ago.

Stewart said in October she started having really bad asthma symptoms and had already put herself on lock-down to avoid flu season. The only places she went were to Doctor's appointments and the Emergency Room.

But in April, she felt chest tightness and thought it was another asthma attack.

“They diagnosed me with pneumonia and for the first time in my life, I was like, yes! Not COVID. Then they go, but we still need to test you for COVID,” said Stewart.

After testing positive, she was put on a ventilator.

“And I remember my nurse Kate saying, ‘you’re going to be fine.’ She was the first person to say that, because before that everybody was like, ‘you’re going to die, you’re not healthy,” Stewart said.

For seven days a machine pushed air into and out of her lungs.

“I remember having that choice like you can give in now or you can wake up and you have to decide,” she said.

On April 14th, she decided to wake up, on her 40th birthday. Stewart said it was a surprise, “and I had no idea it was my birthday, so they brought me a birthday card in the ICU.”

Stewart remembered the terrifying moments of waking up with tubes, medical staff wearing full protective gear, you couldn't even see their faces. "Literal babies are in the hospital without their parents. I wish people would take it a little bit more serious because I'm an adult and I wanted my mom every night," said Stewart.

While her lungs had proven their independence in drawing breath, the rest of her body had been ravaged by the virus. “I relearned walking, eating, talking, brushing my hair. All of those were new milestones for me,” said Stewart.

Last week, she walked a mile for the first time, months after initially testing positive. “I mean, I’ve recovered, I don’t have COVID anymore. But I don’t have my life back. I have to shower with somebody waiting outside of the bathroom still,” said Stewart.

Each milestone, a huge victory worthy of celebration and a community of medical workers, neighbors and family ensuring the second mile is in view.

“I’ll get there, I’ll get where I’m going. Too many people worked too hard to get me here for me to give up here," said Stewart.

