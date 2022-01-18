LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentucky on omicron variant surge

The virus’ impact can be felt statewide with many school districts and businesses experiencing employee shortages due to quarantines associated with the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials are expected to speak at 4:30 p.m. Monday as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to impact Kentucky. They will also provide information on vaccines and what you can do to prevent the quick-spreading variant.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

The surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to impact the state in a big way as more cases are reported throughout the commonwealth.

The virus’ impact can be felt statewide with many school districts and businesses experiencing employee shortages due to quarantines and illnesses associated with the virus.

On Friday alone, 13,492 cases and 35 deaths were reported.

That number is a small fraction of the number of cases reported throughout the week of Jan. 10 through Jan. 16.

According to state data, Kentucky recorded 71,225 new cases for the week.

Here’s a breakdown of those numbers:

Jan. 10 – 12,425 cases, 14 deaths

Jan. 11 – 9,450 cases, 9 deaths

Jan. 12 – 11,232 cases, 21 deaths

Jan. 13 – numbers not available

Jan. 14 – 13,492 cases, 35 deaths

Jan. 15 – 14,896 cases, 39 deaths

Jan. 16 – 9,730 cases, 23 deaths

State officials are also reporting 6,644 cases and 18 deaths for Monday, Jan. 17.

The positivity rate continues to climb. It now stands at 29.57%.

Hospitalizations are also up in Kentucky. The state is reporting 2,119 hospitalized, 440 in intensive care and 240 on a ventilator.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.