More action may be needed if virus cases don't slow, Kentucky Governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 611 more virus cases. Total statewide cases have surpassed 25,000 since the start of the pandemic. Beshear reported seven more virus-related deaths in Kentucky.
The Democratic governor has already taken steps to try to blunt the recent upswing in cases. That includes requiring most people to wear masks in public.
Beshear says “it’s about time to start seeing” progress and says he’ll be assessing the situation next week.
