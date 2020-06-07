Beshear says 'new requirements' coming as COVID-19 cases rise

Kentucky reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Wednesday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky health officials announce coronavirus updates every weekday at around 4 p.m. Gov. Andy Beshear gives a press conference once a week.

Wednesday, July 8

Kentucky reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Wednesday. The state's totals have now reached 17,919 cases and 608 deaths.

The deaths include two women, ages 73 and 77, and a 61-year-old man from Jefferson County.

Beshear said he will be announcing new requirements Thursday due to the rise in cases.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” said Beshear. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone."

Beshear's press conference will be at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Governor Andy Beshear has announced 371 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 17,519.

Beshear called Tuesday’s numbers a “tough day” in the fight against the virus but reminded Kentuckians how numbers fluctuate due to reporting differences and sometimes the lower numbers often seen through the weekend often rise during the week. He said the numbers are cause for serious concern.

“We have worked too long and hard, and sacrificed too much, to squander the gains we have made in this fight. However, the only way to secure our safety is to recommit ourselves to doing what we all know is required of us: washing our hands frequently, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, getting tested frequently and cooperating with contact tracers if they call with information,” he said.

Nine more people have lost their lives to the virus including a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County. 602 people have died in Kentucky overall.

Beshear’s office said 445,196 tests have been conducted in Kentucky with 4,841 recovering from the virus.

Monday, July 6

5 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 268 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 17,152 cases. Health officials previously reported 280 new cases Sunday and 255 new cases Saturday.

Beshear also announced eight additional deaths, including two women, ages 51 and 89, and a 90-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from Nelson County; and a 96-year-old woman from Shelby County. In total, 593 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

As of Monday, there have been at least 435,471 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

4 p.m.

The North Central District Health Department announced 110 new COVID-19 cases in Henry, Spencer, Trimble and Shelby County.

Of those 110 cases reported Monday, 92 were women at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women in Shelby County. Since June 15, the health department has reported 153 cases from the women's prison.

