'We still have some struggles, things continue to move in the right direction': Beshear says COVID cases continue to fall

Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate are trending downward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continues to fall in Kentucky.

The news comes as Beshear plans to put a temporary pause on weekly press conferences due to the dwindling numbers.

“The top line today is that while we still have some struggles, things continue to move in the right direction, and they are continuing to move at a regular pace. Every metric is moving in the right direction,” he said.

However, Beshear said if there are any peaks or surges, he will return to his podium for statewide announcements.

For the week ending March 13, the state reported 9,532 new cases and 283 deaths. The previous week, 12,010 cases.

Kentucky’s positivity rate for that week was 4.17% down from 6.04% the previous week.

Beshear also said vaccinations were down but held out hope those who have not received their vaccination will do so sooner than later.

About 6,459 received at least the first shot of the vaccination, 8,045 received their second shot and 10,809 received their booster.

Several programs that have helped the commonwealth may come to end in July due to lack of funding or legislative appropriations.

The COVID-19 test-to-stay program for kindergarten through 12th grade will end; no program will be possible for the 2022-2023 academic year;

The Community Antibody Administration Center program – which was mandated during the 2021 legislative special session – will cease;

State-supported community-based COVID-19 testing provided throughout the commonwealth by Gravity Diagnostics and the University of Kentucky will cease;

State-supported COVID-19 testing in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities will cease or wind down as federal CDC funds available to support this activity run out;

The ability to support the commonwealth’s 90-day PPE emergency supply and necessary warehouse storage space is uncertain, as a pre-paid lease is set to expire and will require renewal beginning July 1, 2023; an alternative funding source has not yet been identified to sustain this program.

