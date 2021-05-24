Kentucky confirms 263 new cases of COVID-19

The current test positivity rate is 2.61%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog will be updated with the latest information from Kentucky officials on the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine efforts. Governor Andy Beshear will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday this week.

Monday, May 24

Kentucky confirmed 263 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Monday.

The current test positivity rate is 2.61%.

So far, 1,989,841 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine here.

There have been 456,053 total cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.