Many Kentucky counties remain in low community spread as health officials keep eye on 'BA.2' variant

Even though the pandemic isn't over, state health officials are still watching the new omicron variant BA.2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many Kentuckians took time off for spring break in mid-March to early April, but could it lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The pandemic isn’t over, but it has some doctors talking about a more transmissible, newer strain of the virus known as BA.2.

While some like UofL’s Dr. Mark Burns said they are expecting people to become infected, they don’t expect a lot of hospitalizations.

“The numbers will undoubtedly go up. But I’m not expecting a large surge like we had last spring after spring break,” he said.

However, the state’s community level map is looking promising.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said the map has been the best it has ever been with 114 of the counties in green – low incidence rates and 6 yellow with medium incidence rates. There are no counties reporting in the red.

Even though the omicron BA.2 variant is making up many of the new COVID-19 cases, state officials said they will remain vigilant in monitoring it as any other potential new variant.

Stack said Kentuckians should keep up with their vaccinations and booster shots.

“Everyone should get your first booster. For the second booster, I recommend you consult your health care professional to help make your decision,” Dr. Stack said.

Health officials are urging everyone to still have caution when enjoying spring break by being outdoors and avoiding large crowds.

