FRANKFORT, Ky. — A student from Kentucky is being treated for COVID-19 coronavirus, Governor Andy Beshear announced at his Wednesday news briefing.

The student was infected with the virus after going to Florida for spring breaking, according to Beshear. The Kentucky county the student lives in was not released publicly.

Governor Beshear is warning students and everyone else to not go to beaches in Florida.

Gov. Beshear said there has been a fifth death in Kentucky. It was a 75-year-old in Jefferson County. There are 198 positive cases in Kentucky and 35 new cases as of Wednesday, March 25.

Other related stories on WHAS11 News: