FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thursday afternoon Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed concerns and rumors about coronavirus in the Bluegrass state. Beshear said no one in the state has coronavirus.

One person of concern tested negative, Beshear said. In addition to the news conferences across Kentucky, Beshear said state officials have set up an entire website to address concerns and questions.

“It’s important for the public to know that even though Kentuckians are at low risk for this virus, our state and local health experts have been working hard to ensure the public is educated and that reports of patients that meet criteria for COVID-19 are being properly tested and treated to reduce potential harm,” Gov. Beshear said. “The best advice for Kentuckians to follow is not new advice – get your flu shot, stay home if you are not feeling well and practice good hygiene by washing your hands thoroughly.”

As a farther of two children, Beshear said he understands how scary this can be for parents.

"We're actively taking steps to ensure everyone is safe and prepared," Governor Beshear said.

Tackling the coronavirus is a national and global effort, Beshear said.

