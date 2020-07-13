Watch Live: Governor Beshear gives COVID-19 update for Kentucky

As of Sunday, there were more than 19,000 positive cases confirmed in Kentucky and 625 deaths related to the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky health officials announce coronavirus updates every weekday around 4 p.m. Gov. Andy Beshear gives a press conference once a week.

Monday, July 13

4 p.m.

The governor's briefing will begin shortly.

2:41 p.m.

Governor Beshear announced $3,667,367 in CARES Act money has been granted to 15 local governments in western Kentucky. The money will aid in COVID-19 related expenses in the following counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Crittenden, Graves, Hancock, Hart, Livingston, Lyon, Trimble, Bardwell, Caneyville, Dixon, Madisonville and Russellville.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release.

11 a.m.

The governor's office announced Gov. Andy Beshear will be holding a coronavirus briefing at 4 p.m. today. The governor usually holds a conference once a week on Tuesday, but has recently held briefings more frequently as case totals rise in the state. As of Sunday, there were over 19,000 positive cases confirmed in Kentucky and 625 deaths related to the virus.

