Kentucky conducts more than 1 million COVID-19 tests as 342 new cases, 5 more deaths announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with real-time updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of September 14, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give updates every day around 4 p.m.

Last week Beshear's office had a wreath-laying ceremony after Kentucky surpassed 1,000 deaths. Beshear also did an 'Address to the State' to remind Kentuckians to do the right thing to stop the spread.

Monday, September 14

4:00 p.m.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced 342 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the current statewide total to 57,282 cases.

Fifty-four of the cases were found in the 18 and under demographic.

Gov. Beshear also announced 5 new deaths which includes a 49-year-old from Shelby County. The total of Kentuckians lost to the virus jumps up to 1,065.

The positivity rate for the state is 4.17%

Kentucky has also conducted more than a million COVID-19 tests.

State officials also announced that there would not be another recommendation post Sept. 28 on whether schools should open in-person instruction, virtual or hybrid.

____

PPE donation: Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a big personal protective equipment (PPE) donation from Ford. Ford's Project Apollo is the work of some of company's top engineers and members of the United Auto Workers whose goal is to produce 100 million masks through 2021.

Ford, based in Michigan and operates the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

